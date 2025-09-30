BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-30

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.241 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 49,332.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 24.251 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 9.196 billion),COTS (PKR3.774 billion),Platinum (PKR 3.284 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.839 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.447 billion),SP 500 (PKR 400.340 million),DJ (PKR 209.524 million), Copper (PKR 183.390 million),Natural Gas (PKR 181.080 million), Japan Equity (PKR 127.072 million),Brent (PKR 48.211 million)and Aluminium (PKR 2.180 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4lots amounting to PKR 3.726 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories