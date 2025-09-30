KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.241 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 49,332.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 24.251 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 9.196 billion),COTS (PKR3.774 billion),Platinum (PKR 3.284 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.839 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.447 billion),SP 500 (PKR 400.340 million),DJ (PKR 209.524 million), Copper (PKR 183.390 million),Natural Gas (PKR 181.080 million), Japan Equity (PKR 127.072 million),Brent (PKR 48.211 million)and Aluminium (PKR 2.180 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4lots amounting to PKR 3.726 million were traded.

