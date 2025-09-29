BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-29

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Rizwan Bhatti Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Sunday that all digital fund transfers are settled instantly and beneficiaries receive funds in real time. However, the two hours cooling period, introduced in April 2023, applies only on the usage or cash-out of funds received in branchless banking accounts.

Referring to the reports on social media regarding the 2 hours cooling period for digital fund transfers, SBP has clarified that all digital fund transfers are made on real time basis and the beneficiaries receive funds in their accounts almost instantly. The 2-hours cooling period is applicable only on the usage/ cash-out of funds received in branchless banking wallets/accounts, it added.

While the funds in the branchless banking wallets/ accounts are also received instantly, the cash-outs, on-line purchases or mobile top-ups against these funds can be made after the two (02) hours cooling period, the SBP mentioned.

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

SBP also clarified that this requirement was introduced in April 2023 as the ‘customer due diligence requirements’ for branchless banking accounts are relatively simpler and thus they have greater probability of use in fraudulent transactions.

The two hours cooling period allows sufficient time to the customers to report any fraudulent transactions to their banks.

The cooling period instructions issued two and half years back have worked smoothly and proved to be a robust check against fraudulent transactions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Digital fund transfers

Comments

200 characters

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories