ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a breakthrough in the Middle East crisis, saying “all are on board for something special,” on the eve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House.

“We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!”

Earlier Friday, Trump had told reporters in Washington “I think we have a deal” on Gaza. “I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back, I think it’s a deal that will end the war.”

Trump says Gaza deal near

Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday comes days after the US president unveiled a 21-point plan aimed at ending the war in the Palestinian territory during discussions with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. And it is happening as international isolation of Israel deepens with countries including Britain, France, Canada and Australia officially recognizing Palestinian statehood, breaking with longstanding US-led diplomatic protocols.

Trump’s plan, a diplomatic source told AFP, envisions a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a major influx of humanitarian aid. “I hope we can, we can make it a go, because we want to free our hostages,” Netanyahu said on Fox News on Sunday.

“We want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike, and for the whole region.”

Arab and Muslim leaders welcomed the proposal but have also called for an immediate halt to Israel’s military operations and any occupation of Gaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

