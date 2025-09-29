Marginalised: communities PM underscores need for equitable access

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring every citizen’s right to seek, receive, and share information, describing it as a cornerstone of democracy and good governance.

In a message marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), the prime minister emphasised equitable access for women, youth, and marginalised communities in the digital age. He said access to information not only promotes transparency and accountability but also empowers citizens and strengthens the bond between the state and its people.

“Only informed societies can truly move towards peace, justice, and sustainable development,” the PM Office Media Wing quoted him as saying.

Sharif highlighted legislative and institutional reforms introduced to safeguard this right, including the establishment of the Pakistan Information Commission under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. He noted that efforts were underway to digitise public records to improve accessibility and preservation.

The prime minister urged government bodies, civil society, the media, and technology platforms to collaborate in building a more open, transparent, and knowledge-based society.

“By doing so, we can empower our people, strengthen our democracy, and accelerate Pakistan’s journey towards development and prosperity,” he added.

