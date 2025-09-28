BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asia Cup final: Pakistan 87/1 after 10 overs against India

  • After scoring marvelous half-century, Sahibzada Farhan shown the exit in 10th over
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 08:36pm
Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. Photo: AFP

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is joined by Saim Ayub as Pakistan score 87 at the loss of one wicket against India in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After scoring half-century, Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38) was shown the exit in the 10th over as he attempted to hit another boundary off Varun Chakravarthy, after bludgeoning maximum on the previous ball.

India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Pakistan are fielding an unchanged side, sticking with the winning combination that carried them through the Super Fours.

Green Shirts skipper Salman Ali Agha expressed delightedness on being put to bat first. “We are very excited and looking forward to this game. We haven’t played a perfect game and hopefully we play one today. Same side. We have been playing on these pitches for a while and it will play the same,” he stated after the toss.

Harshit Rana, Arshadeep Singh and Hardik Pandya miss out in the Indian squad.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan is gunning for revenge but an unbeaten India look firm favourites to retain the Asia Cup title today.

The Indian juggernaut has crushed every opposition on their path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament looking every inch the reigning 20-over world champions.

Pakistan were swatted aside twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by an India team containing the world’s top-ranked batter and bowler in the T20 format in opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Sparks flew and tempers frayed both times India and Pakistan met in what is their first tournament since a military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

Pakistan will naturally be motivated to avoid a third defeat to the arch-rivals in a single tournament and will take heart from their narrow victory in Thursday’s virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.

More to follow…

Pakistan cricket Pakistan playing XI Pakistan vs India Indian cricket

Comments

200 characters

Asia Cup final: Pakistan 87/1 after 10 overs against India

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Islamic State-K commander involved in 2022 Peshawar bombing killed

Pakistan calls India ‘regional bully’ in UNGA reply to terrorism charges

China provides humanitarian aid for Pakistan’s flood victims

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

PCB lodges complaint against Arshdeep Singh over indecent gestures

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Read more stories