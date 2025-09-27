Security forces kill 17 terrorists in Karak, say sources

Security forces have killed 17 terrorists in the Darsha Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, Aaj News reported citing security sources.

According to the sources, the area where a major intelligence-based operation was conducted is located on the border of Karak and Lakki Marwat. Confirmed information was received about the presence of Khawarij belonging to the Mullah Nazir group, they said.

Sources said that as a part of the strategy, a group of 22 Khawarij were besieged and targeted with great skill.

During the operation, 17 Khawarij were killed, while there are also reports of 7 to 10 terrorists being seriously injured.

According to security forces, this operation is a significant step towards breaking the Fitna e Khawarij network and securing the area.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the security forces for eliminating 17 Khwarij in Karak.

The prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of personnel injured during the security operation, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said on Saturday.

The prime minister, who is in the USA where he attended the UNGA session, besides his high-level engagements, said that due to the professionalism and timely action of the security forces, the nefarious designs of the terrorists were thwarted.

The government and the security forces were fully committed to eradicating terrorism, he said, adding they would soon uproot the menace of terrorism completely, the PM Office said.