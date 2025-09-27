BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Sports

Pakistan seek revenge, India plot a hat-trick of humiliation

  • Indian juggernaut has crushed every opposition before swaggering into final
Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2025 12:24pm
India’s Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill exchange words with Haris Rauf during the match. Photo: AFP/File
Pakistan will be gunning for revenge but an unbeaten India look firm favourites to retain the Asia Cup title when the arch-rivals clash in a potentially testy final in Dubai on Sunday.

The Indian juggernaut has crushed every opposition on their path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament looking every inch the reigning 20-over world champions.

Pakistan were swatted aside twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by an India team containing the world’s top-ranked batter and bowler in the T20 format in opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Six-hitting machine Abhishek is also the tournament’s leading scorer with 309 runs from six innings, often setting the tone of India’s batting in the first six powerplay overs.

India-Pakistan to clash in first Asia Cup final

In a low-scoring tournament where only Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka managed a century, Abhishek’s red-hot form at the top meant skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s struggle with the bat has not really been felt.

Wily seamer Jasprit Bumrah has helped India control the powerplay overs with the ball but left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been their wrecker-in-chief leading the bowlers’ chart with 13 wickets.

Fellow spinners Axar Patel and Chakravarthy have also kept it tight in the middle overs and the slew of all-rounders at his disposal has left Suryakumar practically spoilt for bowling choices.

Sparks flew and tempers frayed both times India and Pakistan met in what is their first tournament since a military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

India survived a scare in Friday’s dead rubber when they edged out Sri Lanka via Super Over, which should shake off any complacency that might have crept into their campaign.

“(I got) what I wanted from the boys — just to try and execute their plans, be clear and not to fear,” Suryakumar said of their flawless campaign heading into the final.

“That was really important and I am sure everyone got what they wanted. Happy to be in the final.”

Pakistan will naturally be motivated to avoid a third defeat to the arch-rivals in a single tournament and will take heart from their narrow victory in Thursday’s virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.

“Very excited,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha said of the final against India.

“We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them.”

