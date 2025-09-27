PSX achieves historic feat

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week on a bullish note Friday as growing investor confidence and optimism over the recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump lifted the market to record highs.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 2,976.92 points, or 1.87 percent, to close at 162,257.01 against 159,280.09 recorded in the previous session. The index moved within a wide band, hitting an intraday high of 162,422.29 and a low of 159,901.56, underscoring the strong momentum throughout the day.

The BRIndex100 settled at 16,911.97 points, up 367.05 points or 2.22 percent from the previous close, with a turnover of 1,438.56 million shares. The BRIndex30 ended at 55,672.80 points, gaining 999.41 points or 1.83 percent, on a volume of 1,071.07 million shares.

Topline Securities noted that robust buying was observed across the board, attributing the rally to rising investor confidence on the back of improving macroeconomic indicators. It added that Fauji Fertilizer Company, United Bank Limited, Engro Corporation, Habib Bank Limited and Mari Petroleum were the top contributors, collectively adding 1,424 points to the KSE-100.

Market activity also improved significantly. Turnover in the ready market rose to 1.71 billion shares from 1.67 billion shares a day earlier, while the traded value increased sharply to Rs70.74 billion from Rs55.27 billion. Market capitalization climbed to Rs19.042 trillion, up from Rs18.77 trillion in the previous session, marking an addition of more than Rs272 billion.

WorldCall Telecom dominated the volume chart with 450.58 million shares, closing higher at Rs1.85. K-Electric followed with 112.63 million shares at Rs7.13, while Cnergyico PK recorded a turnover of 73.63 million shares to close at Rs8.81.

Among the major gainers, Rafhan Maize Products advanced by Rs911.15 to close at Rs10,506.10, while Sapphire Textile Mills rose Rs128.91 to Rs1,422.08. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company Limited-B dropped by Rs1,353.22 to Rs26,689.60, while Unilever Pakistan Foods declined Rs148.99 to Rs32,308.01.

Overall market breadth was balanced, with 228 companies closing higher, 230 ending lower, and 26 unchanged out of 484 active scrips.

Sector-wise, the BR Automobile Assembler Index finished at 24,934.55 points, down 204.08 points or 0.81 percent, with a turnover of 5.73 million shares. The BR Cement Index advanced to 13,756.96 points, gaining 277.61 points or 2.06 percent, on 113.73 million shares. The BR Commercial Banks Index climbed to 46,476.21 points, higher by 1,125.7 points or 2.48 percent, with 124.89 million shares traded.

The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index settled at 29,428.19 points, up 268.68 points or 0.92 percent, on a turnover of 137.42 million shares. The BR Oil and Gas Index increased to 14,510.04 points, up 270.5 points or 1.90 percent, with 88.25 million shares changing hands. The BR Technology and Communication Index closed at 3,678.01 points, higher by 54.52 points or 1.50 percent, with the turnover of 543.78 million shares.

Market analyst Jibran Sarfaraz described Friday’s session as historic, noting that the market smashed several records and reached new highs. He said optimism linked to the Prime Minister’s meeting with President Trump, which improved Pakistan’s geopolitical standing, along with a better economic outlook, continued to fuel the rally.

