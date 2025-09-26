BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz addresses 80th session of UNGA

BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 07:08pm
LIVE: PM Shehbaz addresses 80th session of UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The prime minister noted that the world is more complex than ever, with conflicts intensifying and international law being openly violated.

He said humanitarian crises are multiplying, terrorism remains a potent threat, and disinformation is eroding trust. He added that climate change poses an existential danger, especially for vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

“Today, multilateralism is not just a choice but a necessity,” he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s foreign policy, inspired by the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, rests on peace, mutual respect, and cooperation.

“We believe disputes must be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Delivered bleeding nose to the enemy

Referring to the May conflict with India, PM Shehbaz said he had warned in his last address at the UNGA that Pakistan would respond decisively to any external aggression.

“I had hoped that such a moment would not come, but in May, Pakistan faced unprovoked aggression from the eastern front. The adversary came with arrogance, but we sent them back in humiliation, delivering a bleeding nose.”

The prime minister said India sought to exploit a human tragedy for political gain by rejecting my sincere offer for an independent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

He added that instead of engaging, India attacked Pakistani cities and targeted innocent civilians. He said Pakistan’s response, once its territorial integrity and national security were violated, was in line with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“Our valiant armed forces, under the leadership of General Asim Munir, mounted an operation of exceptional professionalism and courage,” he said.

“Supported by the air force, our falcons took to the skies and repelled the aggression, downing seven Indian jets. It was a decisive response to the aggressor, one that will echo through history.”

More to follow.

