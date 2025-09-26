Women’s Under-19 T20 Tournament starts tomorrow

LAHORE: The PCB Women’s Under-19 T20 Tournament is scheduled to start from Saturday (September 27) in Karachi in which 60 U-19 players from across the country will take part.

A total of 15 matches are set to take place in the tournament with National Bank Stadium and Oval Academy Ground hosting the games.

The 12-day tournament will see four teams – Conquerors, Challengers, Stars and Strikers – battle out in a double-round robin format with each team playing six matches.

A prize pot of PKR 1.5 million is up for grabs, while the winning team will bag PKR 7,50,000 following the 8th October final. The top performers and promising players scouted from this tournament will be able to stake a claim for a high-performance camp in November and for Pakistan U-19’s tour to Bangladesh in December later this year.

Haniah Ahmer (Challengers), Samiya Afsar (Conquerors), Komal Khan (captain) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (strikers) have been named the captains of the four teams.

On 27th September, Conquerors will face Challengers at National Bank Stadium while Stars will face Strikers at Oval Academy Ground. On 28th September, Stars will face Challengers at National Bank Stadium while Conquerors will face Strikers at Oval Academy Ground.

