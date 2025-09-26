KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 40.881 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 71,570.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR24.356 billion, followed by COTS (PKR6.453 billion), Silver (PKR 3.327 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.710 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.219 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.097 billion),Natural Gas (PKR 517.337 million), Copper (PKR 381.225 million),DJ (PKR 340.821 million), SP 500 (PKR 239.703 million), Japan Equity (PKR 166.188 million),Brent (PKR 30.616 million)and Aluminium (PKR 17.332 million). In Agricultural commodities, 11lots amounting to PKR 23.578 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025