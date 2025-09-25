BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Asia Cup: Defending 135, Pakistan take 4 quick wickets against Bangladesh

Published September 25, 2025

Pakistan bounced back with four quick wickets while defending a small total of 135 against Bangladesh in their do-or-die Asia Cup Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice, while Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket apiece. Bangladesh are 58-4 after 10 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan faltered with the bat, finishing at 135-8 in their 20 overs.

After being sent in to bat first, Pakistan’s top order crumbled early. Sahibzada Farhan (4) and Saim Ayub (0) fell inside the first two overs, while Fakhar Zaman struggled for rhythm, managing only 13 off 20 balls.

Captain Salman Ali Agha (19) and Hussain Talat (3) also departed cheaply, leaving Pakistan reeling at 33-4 by the eighth over.

Some resistance came in the middle overs. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris struck 31 off 23 balls, laced with two fours and a six, but his dismissal in the 18th over as the eighth wicket halted Pakistan’s late surge.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi (19 off 13) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15) counter-attacked with a flurry of boundaries, pushing the total past 100. In the final overs, Faheem Ashraf (14 not out) added useful runs to help Pakistan close at 135-8.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed led the attack with 3-28, while Rishad Hossain (2-18) and Mahedi Hasan (2-28) struck at crucial intervals to keep Pakistan in check.

Bangladesh, who won the toss and opted to field, now need 136 to book their place in the Asia Cup final.

