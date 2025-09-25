Asia Cup: Bangladesh tighten noose as Pakistan lose six for 71

Pakistan are struggling in the virtual semifinal of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh, having lost six wickets for just 71 runs in the 14th over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Thursday.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Speaking at the toss, stand-in captain Jaker Ali said his side would bowl first because the wicket looked dry.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said he would have batted anyway.

Pakistan are unchanged for the all-important game, Agha confirmed.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (capt), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (capt & wk), Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman