Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.20, a gain of Re0.23 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 281.43.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Thursday, holding its overnight gains, as traders weighed the prospect of a measured Fed easing cycle in the wake of a cautious tone from policymakers while awaiting data that may outline the impact of tariffs.

Traders have priced in 43 basis points of easing in the remaining two policy meetings this year, although comments from officials, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, indicate that a lot will depend on the upcoming inflation and labour data.

The lack of clarity and consensus on future easing has meant traders are no longer fully pricing in a cut next month. The US dollar has ground higher since the Fed lowered interest rates last week, as expected.

The euro last bought $1.17425, steady in early Asian hours after dropping 0.6% in the previous session. Sterling was little changed at $1.3451 after also slipping 0.6% on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 97.813, hovering near a three-week high. The index is on the cusp of eking out a gain for the month.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased in Asian trade on Thursday, retreating from a seven-week high reached in the prior session as some investors took money off the table due to uncertainty around the supply-demand outlook.

Brent futures slipped 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $69.05 a barrel by 0350 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $64.72 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained 2.5% on Wednesday to their highest levels since August 1, driven by a surprise drop in US weekly crude inventories and concerns that Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure could disrupt supplies.

This is an intra-day update