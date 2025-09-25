KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 63.411billion and the number of lots traded were 66,474.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.051 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.234 billion), Silver (PKR 4.524 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.737 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.402 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.608 billion), DJ (PKR 645.085 million), SP500 (PKR 530.447 million), Natural Gas (PKR 229.622 million), Japan Equity (PKR 89.847 million), Copper (PKR 65.217 million), Brent (PKR 29.938 million) and Aluminum (PKR 5.771 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots amounting to PKR 79.287 million were traded.

