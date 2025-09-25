BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-25

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 24, 2025).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 281.92
Open Offer     Rs 282.45
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

buying and selling currency exchange rates buying and selling rate of US dollar

Comments

200 characters

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

PM vows to implement World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Govt launches scheme to promote affordable housing finance

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Flood havoc: PM urges IMF to factor impact into its review

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Read more stories