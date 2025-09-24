BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BOP 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
CNERGY 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 97.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
DGKC 254.50 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (2.07%)
FCCL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.54%)
FFL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.93%)
GCIL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
HUBC 210.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.33%)
KEL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.35%)
KOSM 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
MLCF 107.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
NBP 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.52%)
PAEL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 14.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
PPL 195.55 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.8%)
PREMA 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-7.6%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
SNGP 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.67%)
SSGC 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
TELE 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TREET 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
TRG 79.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
BR100 16,420 Increased By 124 (0.76%)
BR30 53,326 Increased By 679.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 158,920 Increased By 974.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 48,437 Increased By 285.3 (0.59%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2025 09:54am

Bulls continued to gain further traction at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 900 points during the opening minutes of trading on Wednesday.

At 9:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 158,831.61, a gain of 886.59 points or 0.56%.

Buying momentum was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, cement, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks traded in the green, including NRL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC, HBL, MCB, MEBL, NBP and UBL.

The government of Pakistan and a consortium of 18 banks are set to sign a long-awaited Rs1.225 trillion financing facility agreement on Wednesday to address the circular debt crisis in the power sector.

On Tuesday, the PSX closed on a positive note in a session marked by volatility due to rollover pressure. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 390.36 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 157,945.03.

Globally, stocks in Asia fell on Wednesday, following declines on Wall Street as remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave little indication about the future path of interest rates and economic data fuelled concerns about slowing growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.4% in mid-morning trade, after US stocks ended the previous session lower.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6%, marking its biggest one-day loss in three weeks.

Australian shares led regional declines, down 1%, extending losses after a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices in August. US stock futures were flat.

Asian stocks are pausing for breath after hitting a four-year high and remain on track this month for their best monthly performance in a year, following weakness in the dollar, a surge in regional technology stocks and a resumption of the Federal Reserve’s policy easing cycle.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.5% after manufacturing sector activity fell at the fastest pace in six months in September, driven by further declines in new orders, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points in early trade

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

Oil rises as US crude stockpile drop adds to sense of tighter supply

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Read more stories