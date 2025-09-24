BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

Hamza Habib Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank is keen to enhance investment in Pakistan’s communication and transport sector. This was stated by Ms Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration, CWRD, ADB, during a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

The senior ADB official termed Pakistan a priority country under its ongoing programme of development. She also invited the federal minister to participate in the upcoming Bishkek Conference scheduled for November this year.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his gratitude for the invitation and said that Pakistan values its partnership with the ADB, noting that the Bank’s interest in road infrastructure development in the country is highly encouraging. The minister highlighted that significant investment opportunities exist in Pakistan’s communications, railways, and infrastructure sectors. He underscored the importance of “CAREC” in attracting international investment, remarking that bringing together multiple countries under one roof for investment in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

He said that CAREC is a positive initiative that will not only improve the road infrastructure but will also play a pivotal role in enhancing the regional connectivity. He said to boost trade with neighbouring countries, Pakistan needs a state-of-the-art road infrastructure that meets all the international standards, and the ADB is assisting it in this regard in a big way. During the meeting, the minister emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to complete trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China, adding that such connectivity would not only strengthen trade but would also promote tourism, as well. He pointed out the necessity of launching direct flights between regional and neighbouring countries, along with railway track upgradation and expansion in the road network.

He informed the ADB delegation that Pakistan has made remarkable progress in visa facilitation, enabling the issuance of multiple-entry visas, particularly for the business community, within 24 hours. He further proposed that CAREC Member States, similar to SAARC,should consider streamlined visa issuance and enhanced regional connectivity.

