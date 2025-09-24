BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Gold, silver rise to new peaks

Published 24 Sep, 2025

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices surged to record highs in both local and international markets on Tuesday, continuing their historic upward rally.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola (24 karat) rose by Rs5100, reaching an all-time high of Rs398,800. The rate for 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4372 to Rs341,906.

For 22 karat gold, the price of 10 grams registered a rise of Rs4008, closing at Rs313,425. In the international market, gold jumped by $51 to settle at $3770 per ounce.

Silver also followed the bullish trend. The price of silver per tola gained Rs42, reaching Rs4637, while 10 grams rose by Rs36 to Rs3975. International silver prices advanced by $0.42, closing at $44.10 per ounce.

