Iron ore slips on weak Chinese steel demand

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices dipped on Tuesday, pressured by signs of softening end-use steel demand in China, although restocking ahead of the Chinese National Day holiday provided some support.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was down 1.42 percent at 801 yuan (USD112.64) a metric ton, as of 0233 GMT.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.28percent lower at USD105.5 a ton.

While manufacturing steel consumption rose in the first half of the year by more than 7percent year-on-year, end-use steel demand dropped sharply in the third quarter, keeping iron ore prices under pressure, Chinese broker Galaxy Futures said in a note. Meanwhile, top steel producer China will “strictly” curb new capacity in the steel sector, as the country tackles excess production that has led to falling prices.

Major steel producers Japan and India reported mixed results in crude steel output. Japan’s crude steel production fell 3.4percent in August to 6.64 million tons year-on-year, while India’s output rose 14.2 percent compared with the same period last year.

Elsewhere, Australian iron ore miners reached a near 18-month high, as robust restocking demand in China ahead of the holiday season drove up iron ore prices.

Broadly, China’s central bank head pledged on Monday to employ a variety of monetary policy tools to support economic recovery. The announcement follows disappointing economic data released last week, including factory output falling to a 12-month low.