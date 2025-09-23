BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Asia Cup: Pakistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in crucial Super 4 encounter

BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:17pm

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in a crucial Super Four stage encounter of the men’s Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Both teams enter tonight’s encounter having lost one match each in this round.

Pakistan are playing their first match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where the scores are generally higher than in Dubai.

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

The Green Shirts are unchanged from their last encounter against India on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.

