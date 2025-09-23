BML 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
BOP 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
DCL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 248.85 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.27%)
FCCL 57.62 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.3%)
FFL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
HUBC 209.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.37%)
KEL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.4%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 107.22 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.21%)
NBP 189.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 193.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PREMA 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.89 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.79%)
PTC 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.17%)
SNGP 137.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.92%)
SSGC 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
TELE 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TREET 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.69%)
TRG 82.52 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,389 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 53,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 158,371 Decreased By -410.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 48,275 Decreased By -224.8 (-0.46%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump to address UN as he distances US from global cooperation

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 12:26pm

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday as world leaders grapple with crises from Gaza to Ukraine and question whether the United States, with its “America First” foreign policy, is still prepared to play a leadership role in global affairs.

Since taking office in January, Trump has upended US foreign policy, slashing foreign aid, imposing tariffs on friend and foe alike and cultivating warmer - if volatile - relations with Russia.

At the same time he has sought, so far with only limited success, to solve some of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

Macron recognises Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Some 150 heads of state or government are expected to address the chamber this week, including Trump, who is the second scheduled speaker after the session opens at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT).

Trump will speak eight months into a second term marked by severe aid cuts that have sparked humanitarian worries and have raised doubts about the UN’s future, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to try to trim costs and improve efficiency.

White House officials have yet to provide guidance on what Trump will say. But according to planning documents reviewed by Reuters, the Trump administration plans to call this week for sharply narrowing the right to asylum, seeking to undo the post-World War Two framework around humanitarian protection.

Trump’s more restrictive stance would include requiring asylum-seekers to claim protection in the first country they enter, not a nation of their choosing, a State Department spokesperson said. Guterres and Trump are expected to meet formally for the first time since Trump returned to office in January.

Trump describes the UN as having “great potential” but says it has to get its “act together.”

He has maintained the same wary stance on multilateralism that was a hallmark of his first term from 2017 to 2021 and also accused the world body of failing to help him try to broker peace in various conflicts.

Calls for a Palestinian state

The General Assembly takes place as the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its second anniversary on October 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due the address the General Assembly on Friday.

Dozens of world leaders gathered on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.

The most far-right government in Israel’s history has declared there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against Hamas group in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Trump names Karoline Leavitt, 27, as White House press secretary

Israel has drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also address the General Assembly.

Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack, Israeli official says

Trump and Zelenskiy are expected to meet on Tuesday.

The US president will also hold a bilateral meeting with Argentina’s Javier Milei and a multilateral meeting with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Ukraine UN General Assembly Gaza US President Donald Trump Gaza Strip Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine peace talks UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution US from global cooperation

Comments

200 characters

Trump to address UN as he distances US from global cooperation

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief parliament

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

New berths, storage facilities announced for Port Qasim to boost exports

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric ton sugar tender, traders say

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

OGDC’s profit down 19% in FY25 amid lower sales

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Read more stories