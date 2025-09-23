BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Markets

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges over 700 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published 23 Sep, 2025 09:41am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off trading on a positive note on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 700 points during the opening minutes of trading.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was at 158,318.81, an increase of 764.15 points or 0.49%.

Buying was observed in key sectors, including automobile, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, OMCs, and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, MCB, MEBL, and UBL, traded in the green.

Pakistan has requested unilateral tariff concessions from China on approximately 700 items as part of the third phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), currently under negotiation.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s exports to China have increased following the second phase of the CPFTA. However, Pakistan’s preferential market access has eroded due to China’s FTAs with other trading partners.

On Monday, the PSX ended on a bearish note as investors opted for profit-taking after last week’s robust rally, dragging the index down. The benchmark KSE-100 index fell 482.71 points, or 0.31%, to close at 157,554.66 points

Globally, Asian share markets looked to build on recent hefty gains on Tuesday as optimism around all things AI sucked money into the tech sector, while wagers on several more U.S. interest rate cuts kept gold on a hot streak.

Wall Street had been led to another record as Nvidia announced it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, with the first data centre gear to be delivered in the second half of 2026.

The seemingly inexorable rise in tech was attracting money from momentum funds and option players, becoming almost self-fulfilling. The metal hit a fresh record at $3,755.47 per ounce, nearly 9% higher for the month so far.

The rush into tech has been a boon for chip sectors in many Asian markets, with South Korean stocks up 0.2%, having surged almost 9% this month.

Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday but has climbed 6.5% so far in September, while Taiwan has risen almost 7%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, to be 5.5% higher on the month.

Chinese blue chips nudged up 0.1%.

This is an intra-day update

