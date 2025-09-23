BML 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
BOP 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-7.88%)
CNERGY 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.7%)
CPHL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.28%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 249.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.01%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.71%)
FFL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
GCIL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-1.71%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (10.54%)
KOSM 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 106.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.28%)
NBP 189.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
PAEL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.62%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
POWER 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 193.75 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.76%)
PREMA 54.19 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.36%)
PRL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
PTC 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
SNGP 137.55 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.41%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
TREET 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (4.28%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.82%)
BR100 16,362 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 52,791 Decreased By -146.7 (-0.28%)
KSE100 158,545 Decreased By -236.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 48,315 Decreased By -185.2 (-0.38%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends declines after Iraq, Kurdish governments agree to restart oil pipeline

  • Brent crude futures lost 42 cents or 0.63% at $66.15 a barrel
Reuters Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 11:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices declined for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, as a preliminary agreement reached between Iraq and Kurdish regional governments to restart an oil pipeline added to oversupply concerns.

Brent crude futures lost 42 cents or 0.63% at $66.15 a barrel by 0332 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 36 cents or 0.58% at $61.92 a barrel.

Both contracts sat on a five-session losing streak, down by 4%.

“The prevailing theme is still concerns on oversupply, while demand outlook is still uncertain as we approach year-end period.

The restart of KRG pipeline has also been putting pressure on prices,“ said LSEG senior analyst Anh Pham.

Iraq’s federal and Kurdish regional governments reached a deal with oil firms to resume crude exports via Turkey on Monday, two oil officials told Reuters.

The breakthrough will allow exports of about 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) to resume from Iraqi Kurdistan which have been suspended since March 2023.

Overall, the global oil market is bracing for elevated supply and slowing demand hampered by the fast development of electric vehicles and economic woes fuelled by tariffs.

In its latest monthly report, the International Energy Agency said world oil supply will rise more rapidly this year and a surplus could expand in 2026 as OPEC+ members increase output and supply from outside the group grows.

Still, risks overhang the market as traders monitor the European Union’s consideration of stricter sanctions on Russian oil exports, as well as any escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

US crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories likely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday showed.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in July hit their lowest level in four months, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) released on Monday.

Iraq, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ second-largest producer, has increased oil exports under an OPEC+ agreement, state oil marketer SOMO said.

Crude Oil Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil extends declines after Iraq, Kurdish governments agree to restart oil pipeline

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

PM orders economic roadmap

Read more stories