Pakistan win Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 11:03pm

Pakistan clinched the inaugural Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship in the Maldives on Monday, defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 in the final to cap an unbeaten campaign

The national side sealed victory with set scores of 26-18 and 28-18, showcasing dominance and tactical cohesion. Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, recording seven consecutive wins.

Their journey began with a commanding 2-0 win over arch-rivals India, followed by victories against Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, and Bangladesh in the group stage.

In the semi-final, Pakistan once again defeated Bangladesh to secure a place in the final.

Kashif Ali remained Pakistan’s standout performer throughout the tournament, particularly in the hard-fought 2-1 victory over hosts Maldives. Veteran campaigners Muhammad Shahid Bashir and Ahmed Hassan Baig added depth and stability, providing leadership and consistency that anchored the team throughout the championship.

The Maldives secured third place by defeating Bangladesh in the playoff.

Pakistan’s victory marks a milestone for the sport, underlining the team’s discipline and unity while positioning the country as a rising force in international beach handball.

