FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

  • Besides accompanying PM, foreign minister to represent Pakistan in high-level meetings
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 12:11pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaches New York on September 21, 2025. Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has reached New York to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from September 22-26.

The Pakistan delegation will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is scheduled to arrive here on Monday afternoon.

On his arrival on Sunday night, FM Dar was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Rizwan Saeed Shiekh and senior officials of the mission.

The DPM/FM will have a busy programme in New York. Besides accompanying the prim minister to his many engagements, the foreign minister will represent Pakistan in numerous ministerial and high-level meetings and also hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts from around the world.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by DPM Dar, cabinet ministers and senior officials, is set to address the high-level segment of the annual gathering of world leaders, beginning on September 22.

PM Shehbaz to address UNGA, meet Trump with ‘select’ Muslim leaders: FO

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, the premier is expected to call on the international community to address the prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine. He will particularly focus on the crisis in Gaza and urge decisive action to end the suffering of Palestinians.

The prime minister will also present Pakistan’s stance on regional security and global challenges, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia and sustainable development, the FO statement added.

On the sidelines, PM Shehbaz will attend high-level events, including meetings of the UN Security Council, the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and a special session on climate action.

He is also scheduled to join a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional and international peace and security.

The premier will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and senior UN officials, underscoring Pakistan’s resolve to work with member states in upholding the UN Charter, preventing conflict, fostering peace and promoting prosperity as a current member of the Security Council.

The FO said PM Shehbaz’s participation at the UNGA would “showcase Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism” and its “longstanding contribution to peace and development.”

