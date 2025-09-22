BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hardest-hit Vietnam risks losing $25 billion from US tariffs, UN estimates

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 09:01am

HANOI: U.S. tariffs imposed in August risk slashing up to one-fifth of Vietnam’s exports to the United States, making it the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia, according to estimates by the United Nations Development Programme.

Vietnam was the world’s sixth-largest exporter to America last year with $136.5 billion worth of shipped goods, U.S. trade data show. Those goods are largely produced in factories run by U.S. and foreign multinational companies or their suppliers.

In a worst-case scenario of very high tariff-driven U.S. inflation, the 20% duties levied on Vietnamese goods could cause its U.S. exports to fall “over time by more than 25 billion dollars, nearly one fifth of the yearly total,” Philip Schellekens, UNDP chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region, told Reuters.

Vietnam’s finance and industry ministries did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The first comprehensive Vietnamese data released since tariffs took effect on August 7 show Vietnam’s exports to the sUnited States, its biggest market, fell by 2% in August from July, with a 5.5% drop for footwear, of which Vietnam is the world’s second-largest supplier, according to the customs department. That followed a surge in exports before tariffs.

Trump says US struck trade deal with Vietnam

The World Bank revised down Vietnam’s growth forecasts for this year after the U.S. tariffs took effect.

Nike, Adidas and Puma, which produce a large part of their global output of shoes through suppliers in Vietnam, declined to comment.

Vietnam hit hardest

The 19.2% potential fall in Vietnamese exports to America would be nearly twice as high as the average 9.7% possible drop in exports from Southeast Asia, the most impacted region in the continent and a major industrial hub, according to a UNDP report released last week, one of the first public estimates of the hit on trade flows since the tariffs took effect.

“No country in Southeast Asia is more exposed to U.S. tariff hikes than Vietnam,” said Schellekens, noting only China in East Asia would be hit harder in dollar terms.

Among large Southeast Asian nations, Thailand’s U.S. exports could fall 12.7%, Malaysia’s 10.4% and Indonesia’s 6.4%, the UNDP report said.

The estimated fall of U.S. exports would shave roughly 5% from Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product, although the tariff impact could take years to fully materialise, and was likely to be mitigated by exporters’ absorption of some costs, Vietnam’s diversification to other regions and bigger domestic spending.

The UNDP estimates are based on a scenario in which duties would be entirely passed through to U.S. consumers, damping demand, which so far has not happened as the impact on U.S. inflation has been moderate.

The UNDP did not take into account either the possible effect of 40% tariffs on goods transhipped through Vietnam, which could have a devastating impact if Washington decided to set strict limits on foreign components used in exported items, given Vietnam’s goods highly rely on Chinese input.

The UNDP data did not factor in current tariff exemptions on consumer electronics which account for about 28% of Vietnam’s total exports to America. However, even if Washington upheld those waivers, Vietnam’s U.S. exports could still fall by $18 billion, Schellekens said.

Donald Trump United States Vietnam US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Hardest-hit Vietnam risks losing $25 billion from US tariffs, UN estimates

Strong start at equities, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

95% Pakistan builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

Oil inches up as tension flares in Europe, Middle East

Trump’s H-1B visa crackdown upends Indian IT industry’s playbook

Pakistan can’t be considered rivals anymore, says India captain Suryakumar

Read more stories