BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India stock benchmarks to open flat; IT firms in focus amid US visa crackdown

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 08:27am

India’s equity benchmarks may open little changed on Monday, following last session’s profit-booking, with attention on information technology stocks after the U.S. introduced a new $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,334.5 points as of 08:03 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Friday’s close of 25,327.05.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that companies would now be required to pay higher fees for H-1B worker visas. Last year, 71% of the approved H-1B beneficiaries were Indians.

Indian stocks rise for 3rd week

India’s $283 billion IT sector, which generates about 57% of its total revenue from the U.S., has long gained from American work visa programmes and outsourcing of software and business services.

America-listed shares of Indian IT majors Infosys and Wipro fell 3.4% and 2.1%, respectively, on Friday post the announcement.

According to Jefferies, IT firms are likely to move away from H-1B visas, as the new $100,000 fees threaten to wipe out five to six years of an employee’s operating profit.

Meanwhile, India’s major consumption tax cuts, aimed at spurring domestic demand ahead of the festive season, will take effect today. The reforms were announced earlier this month.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India stock benchmarks to open flat; IT firms in focus amid US visa crackdown

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Read more stories