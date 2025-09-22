BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed dissatisfaction with ministries and divisions over their repeated failure to comply with his directions issued from time to time, sources told Business Recorder.

According to officials, the Prime Minister’s displeasure was formally conveyed by his Advisor, Dr Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah, to the secretaries of all ministries and divisions.

While chairing a meeting on the “Implementation of Directives/Orders of the Prime Minister within Assigned Timelines,” the Prime Minister voiced serious concern over what he termed undue and unjustified delays in implementing decisions taken during various meetings.

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office will provide better public services, ensure transparency

In this context, the Prime Minister directed as follows: (i) all directives issued pursuant to meetings chaired by the Prime Minister must be implemented within the prescribed timelines. If an extension is unavoidable, the case must be submitted to the Prime Minister with cogent reasons before the expiry of the deadline ;(ii) beyond observing timelines, directives must be complied with in full, without dilution ; and (iii) responsibility for ensuring implementation shall rest with the concerned Minister, Secretary, or Head of Department/Organi-zation, as the case may be.

The instructions have been circulated to the Secretaries of Petroleum, Law and Justice, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Defence Production, Interior & Narcotics Control, Maritime Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Cabinet, Water Resources, Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Science and Technology, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Industries and Production, Power, Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Economic Affairs, Commerce, Railways, Establishment, and Information Technology & Telecom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif Ministries government Divisions Dr Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah Repeated non compliance

Comments

200 characters

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories