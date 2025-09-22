Signs of recovery, risks of slippage

The current account posted a deficit for the second consecutive month. The deficit amount is marginal, but there are signs of imports picking up (with some recovery in the LSM), while exports remain stagnant and remittance growth is losing steam. The CAD stood at $624 million in 2MFY26 compared to a deficit of $430 million in the same period last year.

Based on SBP numbers, which are on a payment basis, imports are up by 9 percent while export growth stood at 10 percent in 2MFY25.

The overall trade balance of goods and services worsened by 9 percent to $5.8 billion. Worker remittances growth has slowed to 7 percent, which is why the current account deficit is marginally ticking up.

PBS trade numbers, based on shipment data, tell a clearer story: non-oil imports are picking up. This is not due to higher prices, but rather an overall growth across various sectors. Imports rose by 15 percent to $11.1 billion in 2MFY26, and after subtracting petroleum imports, the increase is 22 percent. The growth is broad-based, suggesting some revival of economic activity.

Food group imports are up 37 percent to $1.5 billion, despite no sugar or wheat imports during this period. Palm oil imports rose 30 percent, while other food items nearly doubled to $460 million in Jul–Aug 2025. This trend is likely to continue, with wheat imports expected to add further pressure in the coming months.

Machinery imports are also picking up—growing 23 percent to $1.7 billion in 2MFY26. A key driver is mobile phone imports, which more than doubled to $300 million. Excluding mobile phones, machinery imports still grew 13 percent, with notable increases in textile machinery, office equipment, and construction and mining machinery.

The transport sector—mainly cars—is regaining momentum, with imports nearly doubling to $626 million. This is evident in the rise in car sales. CKD car imports surged 130 percent to $305 million in 2MFY26, while CBU bus imports soared 185 percent to $34 million. The government and SBP are concerned about rising automobile imports: SBP has not removed the Rs3 million financing cap, while the government is seeking IMF approval to further increase taxes on cars.

One area of relief is petroleum imports, which fell 5 percent to $2.5 billion. However, the quantity of imports is rising: petroleum products are up 32 percent and crude by 5 percent. In value terms, petroleum product imports rose 17 percent, while crude fell 6 percent. RLNG imports tell a similar story: the government remains contractually bound to import certain cargoes regardless of demand. The import bill, however, dropped 29 percent to $508 million.

On the export side, PBS data shows stagnation, with exports up only 1 percent to $5.1 billion in 2MFY26. Food exports fell sharply, down 26 percent to $775 million in Jul–Aug 2025. Rice exports declined by one-third, having normalized after last year’s one-off boom from India’s export ban. This year, flood-related crop losses are expected to marginally dent export volumes.

Textile exports grew 10 percent to $3.2 billion, still below potential, as many exporters hesitate to take new orders due to high energy costs and heavy taxation. Readymade garments and knitwear—together making up 53 percent of textile exports—recorded double-digit growth of 18 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Overall, exports are not keeping pace with imports, which is worrying. However, ICT exports continue to perform well, rising 18 percent to $692 million. Though still small, the sector is steadily growing and may become sizable in a few years.

Home remittances, the star performer, are now expected to see only single-digit growth in FY26 after last year’s exceptional performance. In 2MFY26, remittances rose 7 percent to $6.4 billion.

Meanwhile, capital and financial accounts continue to underperform, with FDI and other flows remaining weak. Inflows are down 31 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Consequently, SBP reserves have edged down slightly from their recent peak of $14.5 billion at June-end.