Syria to hold parliamentary elections on Oct 5

DAMASCUS: Syria will hold its first parliamentary election under its new Islamist-led administration on October 5, state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

The new assembly is expected to lay the groundwork for a broader democratic process following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad last December after nearly 14 years of civil war. Critics say the current system lacks sufficient participation from minority groups.

It will also be tasked with approving legislation aimed at overhauling decades of state-controlled economic policies and ratifying treaties that could reshape Syria’s foreign policy alliances. Voting for the 210-member People’s Assembly will take place “across all electoral districts”, SANA said, even though the electoral commission said last month voting would be delayed in three provinces due to security concerns.