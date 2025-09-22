BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Print Print 2025-09-22

With cash and aid, Saudi Arabia pursues soft power push in Syria

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

DAMASCUS: After losing his arms in an ordnance explosion, Syrian teenager Mohammed Hasram was fitted with prosthetic limbs funded by Saudi Arabia, which is leveraging major investments and aid to gain influence over Damascus.

Since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December, Saudi Arabia has showered the new leadership with millions of dollars in assistance and investment pledges in the hope of steering it further into the kingdom’s sphere of influence, analysts told AFP. Syria was a battleground for outside powers throughout the conflict, with Iran and Russia backing Assad, and Turkey and the United States supporting various armed groups.

As the Assad allies withdraw and Syria seeks to rebuild, Saudi Arabia is leveraging its oil wealth to expand its influence. Its main goals are “keeping Syria within the Saudi camp” and “keeping the new Syria aligned on issues related to Lebanon, Hezbollah and Iran,” said Umar Karim, a Saudi policy expert at the University of Birmingham.

Saudi Arabia Bashar al-Assad Mohammed Hasram

