Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan reach 91/1 against India; Sahibzada Farhan scores half-century

India won the toss and decided to field first in their second encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite much uproar over India’s unsportsmanlike behaviour in the previous face-off, the skippers do not shake hands again.

At 10 overs, Pakistan reached 91 runs, with Saim Ayub (21 off 15) and Sahibzada Farhan (52 off 37) on the crease, after Saim was dropped at 4 by Kuldeep Yadav and Fakhar Zaman (15 off 9) was caught behind on Hardik Pandya’s ball.

Pakistan have made two changes as Faheem Ashraf and Talat Hussain replace Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah. While, India have recalled bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah to the squad.

India won the September 14 group match by seven wickets in Dubai. It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day cross-border conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

Pakistan beat hosts the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to qualify for the next stage, the Super Fours, and set up another politically charged showdown with India in Dubai.

A potential third India-Pakistan showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are favourites to retain the crown.

India and Pakistan advanced to the next stage from Group A while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group B.

Bangladesh won their first Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday by four wickets in Dubai.

More to follow…