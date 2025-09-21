Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan put 171 on board against India

Thanks to Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century, Pakistan set 172 runs target against India in T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

The first innings, that saw several dropped catches, unusual run out and controversial third umpire decision, came to an end with the Green Shirts setting a decent total against their archrivals.

At 10 overs, Pakistan were dominant with 91 runs and nine wickets in hands, after Fakhar Zaman (15 off 9) was given caught behind on Hardik Pandya’s ball, which many deemed as a controversial decision.

After that four wickets fell at short intervals. Jasprit Bumrah turned out to be the most expensive bowler for Men in Blue conceding 45 in four overs. Whereas, Shivam Dube took two scalps and Panya and Kuldeep Yadav grabbed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to field first in their second encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Despite much uproar over India’s unsportsmanlike behaviour in the previous face-off, the skippers do not shake hands again.

Pakistan made two changes as Faheem Ashraf and Talat Hussain replaced Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah. While, India recalled bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah to the squad.

India won the September 14 group match by seven wickets in Dubai. It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day cross-border conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

Pakistan beat hosts the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to qualify for the next stage, the Super Fours, and set up another politically charged showdown with India in Dubai.

A potential third India-Pakistan showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are favourites to retain the crown.

India and Pakistan advanced to the next stage from Group A while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group B.

Bangladesh won their first Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday by four wickets in Dubai.

More to follow…