BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
World

Trump eyes ‘important’ announcement on autism findings Monday

  • Autism diagnoses in the United States have increased significantly since 2000, intensifying public concern
Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2025 10:35am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration would make an announcement about its autism findings on Monday, declining to offer specifics.

“We’re going to have an announcement on autism on Monday,” Trump said at a dinner hosted by the conservative American Cornerstone Institute. “I think it’s gonna be a very important announcement. I think it’s gonna be one of the most important things that we will do.”

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce that use of Kenvue’s popular over-the-counter pain medication Tylenol by pregnant women is potentially linked to autism, contrary to medical guidelines that say it is safe to use.

Autism diagnoses in the United States have increased significantly since 2000, intensifying public concern.

By 2020, the US autism rate in 8-year-olds was 1 in 36, or 2.77%, up from 2.27% in 2018 and 0.66% in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kennedy has asserted that the US is in the grip of an “autism epidemic” fueled by “environmental toxins.”

Decades of research has not yielded firm answers on what contributes to autism, but many scientists believe genetics, potentially in combination with environmental influences, play a role.

Trump teased another announcement coming next week, saying his administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz, would roll out a “most favored nation” model for drug pricing.

This is meant to lower US prescription drug prices to the lowest paid by countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which includes most of the world’s largest economies.

“Dr. Oz is in charge and he’s a smart, tough guy, and I hope he’s going to do this,” Trump told the event.

“And if nations give us a hard time, we’re going to tariff them.”

