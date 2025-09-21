BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-21

Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone

APP Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KASHGAR: President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited the Kashgar Free Trade Zone, the only facility of its kind in southern Xinjiang and an important hub for trade and logistics in the region.

The President was received by Yao Ning, CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar, and was briefed on the zone’s growth since its establishment in 2015.

Spread over 3.56 square kilometres, the zone brings together bonded warehousing, logistics, processing, customs clearance, and air freight services. It has trade links with 118 countries, with exports ranging from electric vehicles and batteries to solar cells, high-tech goods, and auto parts.

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

President Zardari was informed that the zone is connected by road, rail and air to both Asia and Europe, with its own international airport. It is linked with Sost port in Gilgit-Baltistan, just 400 kilometres away, and with Gwadar port at a distance of 2,000 kilometres. The zone handles both imports and exports through these routes.

The President also visited stalls and kiosks representing various countries, including Central Asian states, European countries, South Korea, and Japan.

Officials further briefed the President on the digital trade centre established in 2024, now home to more than 5,400 companies, and the cross-border e-commerce exhibition centre showcasing duty-free products from across Central Asia, Europe, and beyond.

President Zardari was also updated on the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” initiative, including an authorised Uzbekistan industrial park that enables warehouse-to-warehouse delivery within 72 hours, and a Kyrgyzstan-backed park under development for automotive assembly and LED production.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with the Pakistani ambassador to China and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, accompanied the President during the visit.

Trade EVs Pakistan and China imports and exports logistics President Asif Ali Zardari Pak China ties air freight services Kashgar Free Trade Zone Yao Ning

Comments

200 characters

Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

Read more stories