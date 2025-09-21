Kamal gets his daughter vaccinated

KARACHI: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that misleading information was being circulated against the cervical cancer vaccination.

Speaking to media persons at Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) office here Saturday, he said that the vaccination would prevent cervical cancer in the girls.

Kamal said that he got his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer here today. The Federal Minister said that he loved all the daughters of the nation just like his own daughter.