Sep 21, 2025

Gold soars

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

KARACHI: Gold prices climbed in the open market on Saturday, showing strong upward movement both locally and internationally.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs2800 per tola to reach Rs390,300. The 10-gram rate of 24-karat gold also advanced by Rs2401, settling at Rs334,619.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs2201 and stood at Rs306,745. In the international bullion trade, gold recorded an increase of $28 per ounce and settled at $3685.

Silver also mirrored the bullish trend, with 24-karat silver up by Rs114 per tola at Rs4532, and by Rs98 per 10 grams at Rs3885. On the global board, silver edged higher by $1.14 to trade at $43.05 per ounce.

The association noted that the rates were calculated on the basis of interbank exchange levels with purity set at 999 for 24-karat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

