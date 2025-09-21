German CG celebrates World Children’s Day at MALC Centre

KARACHI: German Consul General in Karachi Thomas E Schultze marked World Children’s Day on Saturday at the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) Centre for Rehabilitation of Children with Physical and Neuro developmental Disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, Schultze said World Children’s Day is a reminder to listen to children, respect their rights, and create opportunities for them to grow with dignity and safety. He emphasized the importance of equal chances for all children, including those living with disabilities and illnesses.

The Consul General congratulated the Chief Minister of Sindh for what he described as a “visionary and compassionate initiative”. He said Germany valued its long-standing partnership with MALC, which began in 1962, and expressed pride in the work being done for children.

He paid tribute to MALC’s head, Lobo, who was recently awarded the Federal Cross of Merit by the President of Germany for his services. Schultze said the honour reflected international recognition of the efforts carried out at MALC.

Referring to MALC’s newly launched roadmap towards zero leprosy, he called it a remarkable demonstration of vision, determination, and courage in tackling one of the world’s oldest diseases.

“Every child, regardless of ability, deserves equal opportunities, dignity and hope,” Schultze said, reaffirming Germany’s commitment to stand with MALC, Sindh, and Pakistan in this mission.

The programme included a tour of the centre, interaction with children, distribution of goodie bags, and closing speeches.

