BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-21

House located in walled city collapses, no loss of life reported

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

LAHORE: An old house located in Chhota Mufti Baqar Gali Arayian, located within the walled city of Lahore, collapsed on Friday; however, no loss of life was reported.

The collapse has caused the closure of the passage towards the Katri, said Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA). The WCLA teams immediately reached the site and began clearing the debris.

WCLA Director General Maleeha Rashid had earlier evacuated 108 dilapidated and dangerous houses, out of which 15 have so far collapsed. It is encouraging to note that no loss of life has occurred in any of these incidents. Gas and electricity lines buried under the rubble are being carefully removed with the assistance of the concerned departments.

The operation is being led by Deputy Director Ali Islam Gill, while the technical team under the supervision of Assistant Director Engineer Junaid Mansoor is actively engaged in removing debris, rescuing people trapped in the Katri, and reopening the passage.

Commenting on the incident, WCLA DG Maleeha Rashid stated, “Human life is our top priority. This is why we had evacuated old and fragile houses to prevent any major tragedy.

The fact that no casualties have occurred in today’s incident is a direct result of that timely action. We also appeal to citizens not to reside in houses that have been declared dangerous, so that everyone’s safety can be ensured.” The Walled City of Lahore Authority remains committed to prioritising public safety and is working swiftly to complete the rehabilitation and relief operations, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WCLA Maleeha Rashid

Comments

200 characters

House located in walled city collapses, no loss of life reported

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

Read more stories