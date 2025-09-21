BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Gold drifts higher with spotlight on Fed policy path

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

LONDON: Gold prices moved higher on Friday and headed for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, with market attention focused on further cues after the US Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of the year.

Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at USD3,669.19 per ounce by 12:18 am EDT (1618 GMT).

Prices are up 0.7 percent so far this week.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7 percent to USD3,702.30.

The US central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday but tempered the move with warnings about persistent inflation, casting doubt over the pace of future easing.

Following the decision, spot gold prices hit a record high of USD3,707.40 before retreating in volatile trading.

“Gold remains pretty strong here and is just seeing a pause after the Fed.

The bullish trend remains intact with new highs inevitable and realistically we could see USD4,000 before year-end,” said RJO Futures market strategist Bob Haberkorn.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said job market risks warranted this week’s rate cut and likely reductions at the central bank’s next two meetings.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

The metal also tends to perform well during periods of uncertainty and has gained nearly 40 percent so far this year.

Physical gold premiums in India rose to a 10-month high this week as record prices near a festive season failed to deter investors from buying bullion in anticipation of further gains, while discounts in China widened to a five-year peak.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 2.1 percent to USD42.67 per ounce and platinum firmed 1.3 percent to USD1,401.40. Palladium was down 0.6 percent at USD1,143.07 and headed for a weekly loss.

“What I’m seeing is that many investors are now turning to platinum and silver as they are more affordable than gold,” said Haberkorn.

