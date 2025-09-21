KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 61.438 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 54,286.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 36.603 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.298 billion), Platinum (PKR 4.501 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.875 billion), Silver (PKR 3.666 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.585 billion), SP 500 (PKR 979.601 million), DJ (PKR 274.317 million), Natural Gas (PKR 224.923 million), Japan Equity (PKR 165.431 million), Copper (PKR 90.661 million), Brent (PKR 13.932 million) and Aluminium (PKR 1.474 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18 lots amounting to PKR 157.293 million were traded.

