Sports

Suryakumar sidesteps handshake issue ahead of India-Pakistan rematch

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2025 06:07pm
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav attends a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Oman. File Photo: AFP
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav attends a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Oman. File Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sidestepped the no-handshake issue ahead of the Asia Cup rematch against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, choosing to focus instead on the bat and ball.

The Group A clash between the fierce rivals last Sunday ended on a bitter note when Indian players refused to shake hands with their opponents.

It was the first meeting between the regional neighbours since a four-day cross-border conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had demanded the removal of Andy Pycroft as match referee for the must-win group game against the hosts. Zimbabwean Pycroft oversaw that clash last Sunday.

Pakistan’s last group game – against the United Arab Emirates – was delayed for an hour due to the stand-off before the matter was resolved with the PCB claiming Pycroft apologised.

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in key Asia Cup clash

Pycroft remained the match referee for Wednesday’s game and is still scheduled to officiate on Sunday.

Indian media has reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday’s clash.

Suryakumar changed the subject when asked about the handshake issue and Pycroft’s presence, saying “It will be a good contest between the ball and the bat”.

He added: “Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that’s the best thing to shut the noise. It’s easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult.”

India won all three of their group games, edging out a brave Oman by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday as well as beating Pakistan by seven and the UAE by nine wickets respectively.

Suryakumar praised minnows Oman, appearing in the Asia Cup for the first time, for putting up a good fight.

“I feel they played a good brand of cricket,” he said of a team who ended on 167-4 in reply to India’s 188-8.

“They batted very well but we also managed to give a good outing to our players.”

