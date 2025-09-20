BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-20

Stocks end marginally higher

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed marginally higher on Friday in a session marked by strong investor participation and heavy trading volumes across multiple sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 83.90 points, or 0.05 percent, to finish at 158,037.37 points compared with 157,953.47 points a day earlier. The index touched an intraday high of 159,337.46 points and a low of 157,522.00 points before settling positive.

On Friday, the BRIndex100 settled at 16,315.72 points, gaining 8.6 points or 0.05 percent over the previous close, with a total volume of 1,797.92 million shares. The BRIndex30 ended at 52,343.51 points, up 806.21 points or 1.56 percent, with a total volume of 1,365.29 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, following a robust positive session a day earlier, the market witnessed range-bound trading, reflecting a tug of war between optimistic investors riding the bullish momentum and cautious participants booking profits ahead of the futures contract roll-over week.

This indecisive movement underscored investor caution amid elevated index levels and the upcoming derivatives expiry, resulting in a lack of clear directional conviction throughout the session.

Topline noted that the highest positive contribution to the index came from HUBC, OGDC, BOP, SYS and PSO, which collectively added 663 points. On the flip side, UBL, ENGROH, HBL, FFC and MARI dragged the index down by a cumulative 248 points.

Market activity strengthened significantly as ready market volumes surged to 2.047 billion shares from 1.959 billion shares in the previous session. Traded value jumped to Rs 69.27 billion compared to Rs 56.93 billion a day earlier, while market capitalization increased to Rs 18.574 trillion from Rs 18.541 trillion, an increase of Rs 33 billion.

Out of 486 active scrips, 189 closed higher, 266 ended lower, and 31 remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK Limited remained the volume leader, with 170.3 million shares traded, closing lower at Rs 8.12. Bank of Punjab (XD) followed with 167.28 million shares, closing at Rs 26.26, while WorldCall Telecom recorded a turnover of 163 million shares to close at Rs 1.68.

Among the top gainers, Unilever Pakistan Foods surged by Rs 210.74 to close at Rs 32,650.00, while Supernet Technologies advanced Rs 90.09 to settle at Rs 1,075.02. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company (B) dropped by Rs 769.47 to close at Rs 24,369.53, and Khyber Textile Mills fell Rs 105.42 to Rs 2,342.82.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,167.52, down 89.95 points or 0.36 percent, with a total turnover of 5.71 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended the session at 13,541.89, gaining 51.72 points or 0.38 percent, on a turnover of 55.22 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 45,469.44, posting a decline of 241.43 points or 0.53 percent, with 280.81 million shares changing hands. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 26,690.49, showing a strong increase of 867.94 points or 3.36 percent, on a turnover of 122.97 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index finished at 13,784.49, up 59.74 points or 0.44 percent, with a turnover of 101.72 million shares. The BR Technology & Communication Index advanced 60.42 points, or 1.68 percent, to close at 3,651.64, recording the highest sectoral turnover of 389.38 million shares.

Analysts believe that despite the positive close, decliners outnumbered gainers, indicating selective buying interest and profit-taking in several key stocks ahead of the weekend.





