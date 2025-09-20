WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 19, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Sep-25 17-Sep-25 16-Sep-25 15-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102167 0.102098 0.102156 0.102236 Euro 0.858177 0.859163 0.858189 0.856877 Japanese yen 0.0049432 0.004954 0.004931 U.K. pound 0.991391 0.990283 0.990512 0.991023 U.S. dollar 0.726161 0.725828 0.726848 0.728265 Algerian dinar 0.0056269 0.005622 0.005622 0.005625 Australian dollar 0.481009 0.484708 0.48459 0.485097 Botswana pula 0.0546799 0.054945 0.05495 0.054911 Brazilian real 0.137001 0.136936 0.136909 0.136887 Brunei dollar 0.567846 0.568563 0.56825 0.568291 Canadian dollar 0.526318 0.527491 0.528694 0.527575 Chilean peso 0.000765 0.000764 0.000763 Czech koruna 0.035314 0.035312 0.035269 0.035228 Danish krone 0.114964 0.115103 0.114962 0.114792 Indian rupee 0.0082405 0.008271 0.008255 0.008251 Israeli New Shekel 0.217218 0.217314 0.217424 0.217978 Korean won 0.0005262 0.000525 0.000523 0.000524 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38437 2.38485 2.38624 2.38932 Malaysian ringgit 0.173081 0.173167 Mauritian rupee 0.0159966 0.016052 0.015954 0.01596 Mexican peso 0.0395491 0.039607 0.039658 New Zealand dollar 0.430033 0.434009 0.433492 0.434155 Norwegian krone 0.0740641 0.0739 0.074046 0.074147 Omani rial 1.88859 1.88772 1.89037 1.89406 Peruvian sol 0.208571 0.208625 0.208672 Philippine peso 0.0127692 0.012721 0.01269 0.012749 Polish zloty 0.20179 0.202074 0.201712 0.201245 Qatari riyal 0.199495 0.199403 0.199684 0.200073 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193643 0.193554 0.193826 0.194204 Singapore dollar 0.567846 0.568563 0.56825 0.568291 Swedish krona 0.0780303 0.078366 0.078513 0.07853 Swiss franc 0.921407 0.922272 0.918665 0.916057 Thai baht 0.0228073 0.022863 0.022899 0.022852 Trinidadian dollar 0.107765 0.108181 0.107823 0.108013 U.A.E. dirham 0.197729 0.197639 0.197916 0.198302 Uruguayan peso 0.0182041 0.018178 0.018184 0.018122 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025