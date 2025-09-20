BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Markets Print 2025-09-20

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 19, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        18-Sep-25      17-Sep-25      16-Sep-25      15-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102167       0.102098       0.102156       0.102236
Euro                             0.858177       0.859163       0.858189       0.856877
Japanese yen                    0.0049432       0.004954       0.004931
U.K. pound                       0.991391       0.990283       0.990512       0.991023
U.S. dollar                      0.726161       0.725828       0.726848       0.728265
Algerian dinar                  0.0056269       0.005622       0.005622       0.005625
Australian dollar                0.481009       0.484708        0.48459       0.485097
Botswana pula                   0.0546799       0.054945        0.05495       0.054911
Brazilian real                   0.137001       0.136936       0.136909       0.136887
Brunei dollar                    0.567846       0.568563        0.56825       0.568291
Canadian dollar                  0.526318       0.527491       0.528694       0.527575
Chilean peso                     0.000765       0.000764       0.000763
Czech koruna                     0.035314       0.035312       0.035269       0.035228
Danish krone                     0.114964       0.115103       0.114962       0.114792
Indian rupee                    0.0082405       0.008271       0.008255       0.008251
Israeli New Shekel               0.217218       0.217314       0.217424       0.217978
Korean won                      0.0005262       0.000525       0.000523       0.000524
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38437        2.38485        2.38624        2.38932
Malaysian ringgit                0.173081       0.173167
Mauritian rupee                 0.0159966       0.016052       0.015954        0.01596
Mexican peso                    0.0395491       0.039607                      0.039658
New Zealand dollar               0.430033       0.434009       0.433492       0.434155
Norwegian krone                 0.0740641         0.0739       0.074046       0.074147
Omani rial                        1.88859        1.88772        1.89037        1.89406
Peruvian sol                     0.208571       0.208625       0.208672
Philippine peso                 0.0127692       0.012721        0.01269       0.012749
Polish zloty                      0.20179       0.202074       0.201712       0.201245
Qatari riyal                     0.199495       0.199403       0.199684       0.200073
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.193643       0.193554       0.193826       0.194204
Singapore dollar                 0.567846       0.568563        0.56825       0.568291
Swedish krona                   0.0780303       0.078366       0.078513        0.07853
Swiss franc                      0.921407       0.922272       0.918665       0.916057
Thai baht                       0.0228073       0.022863       0.022899       0.022852
Trinidadian dollar               0.107765       0.108181       0.107823       0.108013
U.A.E. dirham                    0.197729       0.197639       0.197916       0.198302
Uruguayan peso                  0.0182041       0.018178       0.018184       0.018122
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

