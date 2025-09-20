KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 19, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 158,037.37 High: 159,337.46 Low: 157,522 Net Change: 83.90 Volume (000): 890,895 Value (000): 47,169,233 Makt Cap (000) 4,678,305,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,167.52 NET CH (-) 89.95 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,541.89 NET CH (+) 51.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,469.44 NET CH (-) 241.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 26,690.49 NET CH (+) 867.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,784.49 NET CH (+) 59.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,651.64 NET CH (+) 60.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 19- September -2025 ====================================

