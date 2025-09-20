Markets Print 2025-09-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 19, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 158,037.37
High: 159,337.46
Low: 157,522
Net Change: 83.90
Volume (000): 890,895
Value (000): 47,169,233
Makt Cap (000) 4,678,305,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,167.52
NET CH (-) 89.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,541.89
NET CH (+) 51.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,469.44
NET CH (-) 241.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 26,690.49
NET CH (+) 867.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,784.49
NET CH (+) 59.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,651.64
NET CH (+) 60.42
------------------------------------
As on: 19- September -2025
====================================
