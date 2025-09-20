BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-20

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 19, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 19, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                158,037.37
High:                     159,337.46
Low:                         157,522
Net Change:                    83.90
Volume (000):                890,895
Value (000):              47,169,233
Makt Cap (000)         4,678,305,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,167.52
NET CH                     (-) 89.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,541.89
NET CH                     (+) 51.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 45,469.44
NET CH                    (-) 241.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 26,690.49
NET CH                    (+) 867.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,784.49
NET CH                     (+) 59.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,651.64
NET CH                     (+) 60.42
------------------------------------
As on:           19- September -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories