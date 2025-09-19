BML 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.84%)
BOP 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.78%)
CNERGY 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CPHL 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.01%)
DCL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
DGKC 245.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.03%)
FCCL 59.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
HUBC 204.30 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.34%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.32%)
MLCF 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
NBP 189.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.78%)
PIBTL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.34%)
POWER 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 194.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.18%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.58%)
PTC 25.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (6.52%)
SNGP 134.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
TREET 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.36%)
TRG 78.88 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.76%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
BR100 16,423 Increased By 116 (0.71%)
BR30 52,327 Increased By 789.9 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,352 Increased By 398.7 (0.25%)
KSE30 48,337 Increased By 138.3 (0.29%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

Published 19 Sep, 2025 01:31pm

Comments

200 characters

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Denmark’s Danida extends first concessional loan to Pakistan

Oil prices fall as demand concerns overshadow buoyancy on US rate cut

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch draws hundreds in long queue at its Beijing store

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Read more stories