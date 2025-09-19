Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 19
|
281.52
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 19
|
281.27
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 19
|
147.43
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 19
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 19
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Sep 19
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 18
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 18
|
6,631.96
|
Nasdaq / Sep 18
|
22,470.72
|
Dow Jones / Sep 18
|
46,142.42
|
India Sensex / Sep 19
|
82,699.32
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 19
|
44,873.59
|
Hang Seng / Sep 19
|
26,576.59
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 19
|
9,230.05
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 19
|
23,685.34
|
France CAC40 / Sep 19
|
7,889.78
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 18
|
15,780
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 18
|
333,161
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 19
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 19
|
63.35
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 19
|
3,659.42
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 19
|
272.77
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 19
|
66.85
|Stock
|Price
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Sep 19
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
6.37
▲ 1 (18.62%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 19
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
10.18
▲ 1 (10.89%)
|
Metro Steel / Sep 19
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
18.68
▲ 1.7 (10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Sep 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
48.13
▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 19
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
28.92
▲ 2.63 (10%)
|
Fecto Cement / Sep 19
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
115.93
▲ 10.54 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 19
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
155.80
▲ 14.16 (10%)
|
Fateh Sports / Sep 19
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
111.32
▲ 10.12 (10%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Sep 19
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
20.57
▲ 1.87 (10%)
|
Supernet Tech. / Sep 19
Supernet Technologies Limited(STL)
|
1,083.42
▲ 98.49 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Idrees Tex. / Sep 19
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
26.46
▼ -2.94 (-10%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 19
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
247.10
▼ -27.46 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Sep 19
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
55.12
▼ -6.03 (-9.86%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Sep 19
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
25.30
▼ -2.7 (-9.64%)
|
Arctic Textile / Sep 19
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
35.01
▼ -3.58 (-9.28%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Sep 19
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
27.62
▼ -2.48 (-8.24%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Sep 19
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
12.61
▼ -1.09 (-7.96%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 19
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.52
▼ -0.46 (-7.69%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Sep 19
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
8.72
▼ -0.66 (-7.04%)
|
Noon Sugar / Sep 19
Noon Sugar Mills Limited(NONS)
|
97
▼ -6.84 (-6.59%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
124,102,237
▼ -0.22
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
116,203,883
▲ 1.82
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
114,035,962
▲ 0.71
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
73,864,907
▲ 0.12
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
65,435,228
▼ -0.02
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
55,335,697
▲ 0.38
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 19
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
51,223,173
▲ 0.62
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 19
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
48,707,777
▲ 0.1
|
Kohinoor Spinning / Sep 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
41,278,674
▲ 0.02
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
39,157,233
▲ 1.68
Comments