Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.27, a gain of Re0.2 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 281.47.

Globally, the US dollar held largely steady in early Asian trading on Friday as investors looked to fresh catalysts after the Federal Reserve’s meeting, with the greenback inching higher against the yen ahead of a policy decision from the Bank of Japan.

The dollar index tacked on 0.1%, recovering slightly from a three-and-a-half-year low on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points but signalled it was in no hurry to reduce borrowing costs quickly in the coming months.

The US currency remains on course for its third straight weekly loss.

Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.1% at 148.085 yen after data earlier showed core consumer prices in Japan rose at their slowest pace in nine months.

The inflation report will be one of the factors the Bank of Japan will consider when it decides policy later in the day, with markets widely expecting it to keep interest rates steady at 0.5%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Friday after settling lower in the previous session, the day after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time this year, due to worries about fuel demand in the United States.

Brent crude futures were down 1 cent at $67.43 a barrel at 0100 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 4 cents at $63.53.

Both benchmarks were on track to end higher for a second straight week.

This is an intra-day update