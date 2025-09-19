BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
BOP 26.18 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.63%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.45%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
DGKC 247.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.56%)
FCCL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.81%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.74%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
HUBC 204.51 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.45%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.13%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
MLCF 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
NBP 191.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.95%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.92%)
PIBTL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 190.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.8%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PTC 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.43%)
SNGP 133.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 79.31 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.32%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,385 Increased By 77.8 (0.48%)
BR30 52,511 Increased By 973.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 158,537 Increased By 583.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 48,403 Increased By 204.3 (0.42%)
Markets

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2025 09:46am

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 400 points during the opening minutes of trading on Friday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 158,387.68, an increase of 434.22 points or 0.27%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HUBCO, ARL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

On Thursday, PSX closed on a bullish note as across-the-board buying, spurred by news of a mutual defense agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, pushed key indices to fresh highs for the week. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 1,775.65 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 157,953.47 points.

Internationally, Asian shares are set to end a big central week in positive territory, buoyed by hopes of more monetary stimulus around the world, while the Nikkei notched a record, aided by expectations the Bank of Japan would again skip a rate hike.

This week, central banks in the United States, Canada and Norway cut interest rates while the Bank of England held steady. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its easy monetary policy unchanged on Friday amid domestic political uncertainties.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3% on Friday but is still set for a weekly rise of 0.5%, hovering not far from its four-year tops.

Friday is also the day when stock options, index options and stock index futures all expire on the same day, leading to increased trading activity and potential market volatility.

Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were little changed.

Chinese blue chips inched up 0.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eased 0.3% ahead of an expected phone call between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

There is a lot for investors to mull leading into that meeting with a deal on TikTok possibly close, China’s Huawei outlining its chip plans, Beijing ordering tech firms, opens new tab not to buy Nvidia’s AI chips.

This is an intra-day update

