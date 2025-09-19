BML 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.84%)
Markets

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 02:49pm

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,000 points during the second half of the trading session on Friday.

At 2:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 158,936.03, an increase of 982.57 points or 0.62%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HUBCO, ARL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

On Thursday, PSX closed on a bullish note as across-the-board buying, spurred by news of a mutual defense agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, pushed key indices to fresh highs for the week. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 1,775.65 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 157,953.47 points.

Internationally, Asian shares are set to end a big central week in positive territory, buoyed by hopes of more monetary stimulus around the world, while the Nikkei notched a record, aided by expectations the Bank of Japan would again skip a rate hike.

This week, central banks in the United States, Canada and Norway cut interest rates while the Bank of England held steady. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its easy monetary policy unchanged on Friday amid domestic political uncertainties.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3% on Friday but is still set for a weekly rise of 0.5%, hovering not far from its four-year tops.

Friday is also the day when stock options, index options and stock index futures all expire on the same day, leading to increased trading activity and potential market volatility.

Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were little changed.

Chinese blue chips inched up 0.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eased 0.3% ahead of an expected phone call between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

There is a lot for investors to mull leading into that meeting with a deal on TikTok possibly close, China’s Huawei outlining its chip plans, Beijing ordering tech firms, opens new tab not to buy Nvidia’s AI chips.

This is an intra-day update

